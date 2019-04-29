Sharon Curtis

(1938-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Sharon Lynn Curtis, 81, of Coralville, formerly of Cedar Falls, died April 23, 2019 with her family by her side.
Sharon was born Feb. 19, 1938, in Audubon, daughter of Jack and Helen (Jones) Carpenter. She married William Curtis in 1965; they later divorced.
Following graduation from the University of Iowa, she worked as a caseworker for Cook County Public Aid in Chicago. She received her master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1986, and became the coordinator of the New Directions program at Hawkeye Technical College in Waterloo. She was also a patient representative for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and in 1994, she became a licensed clinical therapist for Mayo Health System, where she retired from in 2006. She appeared on a local radio show, sang on the Teen Show, and traveled and sang with many jazz combos in the area.
Survived by: a daughter, Kristin (Gerald) Semler, and their son, Jack; her “sisters,” Teri (John) Burg and Carol (Larry) Coglan; Gerald’s children, Amy (John) Copping and Ryan Semler; and her cat, Java.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a son, Aaron.
Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. May 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Society, Coralville. The family asks that you please paint one, or all of your nails, blue. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, Iowa Cremation, is assisting the family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or the Iowa City Bird House.
Condolences may be left at iowacremation.com.
Sharon always loved music. She shared a special bond with her daughter, and they had many adventures together, enjoyed traveling, and have many funny stories of their treasured times together. She also cherished time spent with her grandson Jack, playing pranks on each other, reading, and going to movies.
