{{featured_button_text}}
Sharon Briner

Sharon Briner

(1940-2019)

WAVERLY — Sharon Kay Bodecker Briner, 79, of Kansas City, Mo., and formerly of Cedar Falls and Waverly, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., of cancer.

She was born Feb. 24, 1940, in Waverly, daughter of Grace (Hutchinson) and Lorenz Bodecker. She graduated from Waverly High School and Wartburg College and worked as a legal secretary and paralegal. In 1981, she graduated from the University of Iowa School of Law and spent most of her professional life as the lead attorney in the Black Hawk County Juvenile Public Defender Office.

Sharon married K.D. Briner on Aug. 14, 1960.

Survivors: two daughters, Karla Briner Schaeffer and Kristen (Gary) Briner Wipperman; two grandchildren, Anna (Sebastian) Bohn and Alex Schaeffer; a sister, Joyce (Fred) Bodecker Timson; and many friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her infant sons, Christopher and Jonathan; her husband, Karl (K.D.); and her son-in-law, Ed Schaeffer.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls with private family burial in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. today at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: to Platte Woods Methodist Church, Kansas City, Kan. or to your local animal rescue organization.

Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

Sharon enjoyed doing cross stich, watching the birds and deer, reading, writing and receiving letters, playing cribbage and canasta, spending time with her family and all their dogs, worshiping and volunteering at Platte Woods UMC in Kansas City, cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and a good laugh.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments