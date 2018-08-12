WATERLOO -- Sharon Kay Baumann, 76, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born March 30, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of William and Pauline Wagner Stephens. She married Roger Baumann on Nov. 23, 1962, in Minnesota, and he died Sept 24, 2014.
Sharon graduated from Columbus High School in 1960 and was employed with Waterloo Schools for 18 years, retiring in 2002.
Survived by: her son, Scott (Marcy) of Jesup; her daughter, Kim (Shane) Brown of Waterloo; two grandsons, Nicholas Baumann and Jeremy Baumann; and a brother, Donald Stephens of Montezuma.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her stepfather, Paul Goodwinson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. today, Aug. 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 5 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also for an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
