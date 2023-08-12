WAUKESHA—Sharon Ann West, aged 70, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on May 31, 1953, to Anthony Wayne and Martha (Sinnwell) Caldwell. Sharon’s smile would light up a room and she could fill any room with laughter and joy. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially over a game of cards. You could often find Sharon spending her free time crocheting delicate doilies in her beloved recliner. She loved music and dancing and would often give dancing lessons to her kids in the living room. Sharon was a member of the LDS church and shared her talents within the church through leadership, teaching, and choir. Sharon always eagerly and generously helped those in need. She has anxiously awaited being reunited with her husband, Scott, who died in 1990.