May 31, 1953—July 30, 2023
WAUKESHA—Sharon Ann West, aged 70, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on May 31, 1953, to Anthony Wayne and Martha (Sinnwell) Caldwell. Sharon’s smile would light up a room and she could fill any room with laughter and joy. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially over a game of cards. You could often find Sharon spending her free time crocheting delicate doilies in her beloved recliner. She loved music and dancing and would often give dancing lessons to her kids in the living room. Sharon was a member of the LDS church and shared her talents within the church through leadership, teaching, and choir. Sharon always eagerly and generously helped those in need. She has anxiously awaited being reunited with her husband, Scott, who died in 1990.
She was loved and will be sadly missed by her children Sarah (Joel) Congdon, Jessie (Justin Hall) West, Rachel (Luis) Vergaray, Eric West, Meg (Russ) Jackson and 17 beautiful grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers Mike (Pam) Caldwell and Joe (Teri) Caldwell and sister-in-law Vicki Caldwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Scott, and brother Dave Caldwell.
We would love for you to join us in celebrating Sharon’s life at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3006 Pleasant Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 2:00pm, preceded by a visitation at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cedar Falls/Waterloo Salvation Army Women’s and Children’s shelter can be made through this GoFundMe page. https://gofund.me/3b0df5c2 All proceeds will go directly to the shelter.
