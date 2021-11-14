Sharon and James Johnson

WATERLOO-A celebration of life service for Sharon R. Johnson, 6/03/1946–10/10/2021, and James A Johnson, 10/20/1944–3/10/2021, will be held November 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at St Ansgar church with visitation an hour before service and 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Majestic Moon with live music. Come join us to celebrate the life Sharon and Jim shared. Hosted by their children: Jeff (Twila) Johnson, Tiffany (Kevin) Maytum, Troy (Aleigha) Webber, Cortney (Anne) Webber, Melanie Webber, Heidi (Alan Stevens) Peyton and Tracey (James) Williamson.