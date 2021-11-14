 Skip to main content
Sharon and James Johnson

WATERLOO-A celebration of life service for Sharon R. Johnson, 6/03/1946–10/10/2021, and James A Johnson, 10/20/1944–3/10/2021, will be held November 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at St Ansgar church with visitation an hour before service and 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Majestic Moon with live music. Come join us to celebrate the life Sharon and Jim shared. Hosted by their children: Jeff (Twila) Johnson, Tiffany (Kevin) Maytum, Troy (Aleigha) Webber, Cortney (Anne) Webber, Melanie Webber, Heidi (Alan Stevens) Peyton and Tracey (James) Williamson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to North Star Community Services, Waterloo Friends of the Library, Cedar Valley Hospice or the family. Love, Hugs and God’s Blessings!

