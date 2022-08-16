November 10, 1943-August 10, 2022

CLARKSVILLE-Sharon A. (Christopherson) Kruse, 78, of Clarksville, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Clarksville Church of Christ, 302 S. Elizabeth Street, Clarksville. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 308 Birch Street, Allison. Burial will take place in the Allison Cemetery.

Sharon was born on November 10, 1943, daughter of Arthur R. Folkers and Laura J. (Harken) Folkers, at home near Steamboat Rock. Her family moved Northwest of Ackley, where Sharon went to school in Geneva and then to Ackley-Geneva when they combined schools. She graduated in 1960.

Sharon married Harvey Dean Christopherson on June 26, 1960. To this union two children were born, Duane and Diane. Harvey died of cancer on March 12, 1980. Sharon met Herman Kruse and they were married on May 23, 1981. Herman died on August 23, 2013.

Sharon farmed with her husband Harvey from 1970 to 1980. She then worked at Orly’s in Clarksville, K & L Draperies in Waverly, and Rockwell Automation in Sumner; retiring in 2008. While living in several Iowa towns throughout her life, as well Texas for nine years, Sharon made her final home in Clarksville in 2014.

Sharon enjoyed trips to the East Coast. She loved to see the leaves change in the fall and also had the opportunity to see how maple syrup was made. Family was very important to Sharon, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them, watching their livestock shows, attending their ball games, and going on fishing trips to Canada.

Sharon is survived by her son, Duane (Patti) Christopherson; daughter, Diane (Jon) Oltmann; grandchildren, Jessie (Derek) Harken, Joshua (Kylie) Oltmann, Emily Christopherson and Olivia Christopherson; six great-grandchildren; brother, John (Pam) Folkers; sister-in-law, Luonna Folkers; step-daughters, RaeJean (Rick) Smith and Kathy (Roger) Lund; five step-grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Laura; husbands, Harvey and Herman; brother Eugene; and infant sister.

Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Allison is caring for Sharon and her family. www.counsellwoodley.com 319-267-2507