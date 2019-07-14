Sharla K. Davis

{{featured_button_text}}
Sharla Davis

Sharla Kay Davis, 54 of Waterloo, Iowa passed away, June 25, 2019.

She was born to Larry and the late Margaret Cranston on June 07, 1965, in Waterloo, Iowa.

Sharla was survived by three children: Allison Ward, of Marion; Zechariah (Courtney) Ward, of Des Moines; and Angelita (Derik) Dunton of Van Meter. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Victoria and Hillary Ward and Ari Kennell; Ellis Ward; and Emerson Marrs and Adalynn Dunton. Sharla was preceded in death by her mother in 2015, a brother Daniel in 1996 and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Sharla had the most beautiful singing voice and used it frequently at church, weddings and any road trip she was a part of. She had a creative passion and passed this passion on to her children. Sharla loved deeply and anyone who knew her can attest to that. She was also very social and loved having coffee with friends to chat and laugh with. She will be unbelievably missed.

A Celebration of Life will take place on July 21, 2019 from 1:30 – 4:30 at the café at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. An internment will take place privately on a separate date. The family has set up a benefit fund at Veridian Credit Union and a GoFundMe account if people are interested in donating, there will be a donation made with any excess funds to a Mental Health Awareness foundation of the family’s choosing.

