WATERLOO — Shari Ann Gillespie, 79, of Boone, formerly of Waterloo, died July 22 at The Bridges of Ankeny.

She was born Dec. 18, 1938.

Survived by: two sisters, Jane (Dick) Sloan of Hiawatha and Kathy Timmer of Cedar Falls; a brother, Gordy (Lynda) Rogers of Ankeny; nieces and nephews, Mishelle (Jim) Panek, Jamie (Todd) Steichen, Tom (Amy) Sloan, Aaron (Brenda) Timmer, Chris Timmer, Wendy (Jake) Poling, Tim Rogers and Michael Rogers; and a special great-niece, Emily (Jason) South.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Augustana Lutheran Church, with burial at Linwood Park Cemetery, both in Boone. Visitation with family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 30, at Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home in Boone.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to United Way of Boone County or a charity of donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left at www.schroederfuneral.com.

