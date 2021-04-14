July 13, 1973-April 10, 2021

Shari Ann Bauler, 47, died April 10, 2021 at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital due to complications of asthma. She was born July 13, 1973 in Independence, Iowa to Donald and Marcia (Lyons) Rammelsberg. Shari graduated from Cedar Falls Highschool in 1991. She married Michael Bauler on June 11, 2010 at Pike’s Peak State Park.

Shari received an Associate’s Degree and worked as an Office Specialist for the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s Office. She never met a stranger that didn’t become a friend and was known by all to be outgoing, honest, and having a heart of gold. Shari loved her children, grandchildren, family and was also a devoted dog mom. Shari enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, hunting, boating and spending time at the cabin in Guttenberg.

Shari is survived by her husband Michael; children, Benjamin (Lydia) Bauler, Joshua Fraze, Dorothy Bauler, and Samantha Fraze; parents, Donald (Cheryl) Rammelsberg and Marcia (Rusty) Hansen; sisters, Teresa (Robert) Robinson, Karol (Gary) Kueker, Stacie (Timothy) Fobian, Sarah (Brian) Bobbit, and Anna (Jeremy) Kemmer; brother-in-law, Alan (Tamara) Bauler; grandchildren, Jayden Bauler and Wyatt Bauler; grandmother, Mildred Lyons, and many nieces and nephews. Shari is preceded in death by her grandfather, Lester Lyons; and paternal grandparents.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled at 4 P.M. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Amvets Post 49, 1934 Irving Street, Cedar Falls, IA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to a donation of your choice. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottand wood.com.