September 22, 1973-September 4, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Shantell Marie Jensen, 47, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, September 4, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
She was born September 22, 1973, in Camp Lejeune, N.C. the daughter of Earl and Sylvia Loy Gavigan.
Shantell was a homemaker.
Survivors include: her daughter, Wyntter Jensen of Cedar Falls; her father, Earl of Waterloo; her brother, Kurtis (Kelly) Jensen of Waterloo; her sisters, Candi (Steve) Retterath of Waterloo and Angel (Donald) Jensen Mintey of Waterloo; her step brothers, Roger Murray of Vinton and Scott Murray of Newton; and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles that loved her so much.
Preceded in death by: her mother, Sylvia Gavigan.
Family directed memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10, at Prairie Lakes Church. Public visitation from 3 p.m.—5:30 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at the church and also from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
