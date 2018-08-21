WATERLOO — Shane Paul Wright, 24, of Waterloo, died tragically Friday, Aug. 17, at Sartori Memorial Hospital.
He was born March 30, 1994, in Waterloo, son of Andrea Ruth Lewis.
He attended schools in Waterloo. For the past four years, he worked for Hayes Brothers doing a variety of different work.
Survived by: his parents, Andrea and Dale Erickson of Waterloo; his biological father, Mark Morris; his fiancée, Jessie Aguon of Cedar Falls; two sons, Zander and Jax Wright of Cedar Falls; two brothers, Robert Wright of Waterloo and Tyler Erickson of Chokio, Minn.; his grandparents, Duane and Suzanne Lewis of Waterloo and Dale Erickson Sr. of Little Falls, Minn.; and his aunts and uncles, David Lewis of Waterloo, LuAnne and Lonnie Bibler of Waverly and Charles Erickson of Little Falls.
Preceded in death by: his paternal grandmother, Barbara Erickson.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Trinity American Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Shane was a fearless daredevil from a young age who enjoyed swimming and skateboarding, which often led to trips to the emergency room. Shane enjoyed the outdoors through camping, fishing, Frisbee golf, jet skiing and grilling meals for his family. He was a gentle soul who loved animals, snuggling and sleeping. Most of all, Shane loved his family.
