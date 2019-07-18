Shan A. Chase

{{featured_button_text}}
Shan Abram Chase, 45 of Coralville, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home.

He was born April 15, 1974, in Iowa City, son of Steve and Christine McDermott.

Shan graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1992. He then attended Hawkeye Tech.

He was united in marriage to Eric Steffens on December 6, 2016 in Iowa City.

Shan was a server at Old Chicago in Coralville, most recently he served at the Mellow Mushroom in Coralville. Shan had a passion for reading and would read books for hours. He always brought a smile and a lot of laughter to his family and friends. He will be missed by all, especially his husband Eric and cat Brenda.

Survived by: His spouse Eric Chase of Coralville, his father Steve McDermott of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: His mother Christine McDermott.

Services: 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Hope City Church in Waterloo.

