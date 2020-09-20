Sgt. Joseph P. Morgan

Joe was born September 4, 1966 to William and Sharlene (Miller) Morgan. He graduated from Northern University High School in Cedar Falls and from Wartburg College with a degree in Criminal Justice. It was Joe’s lifelong dream to be a police officer. His career path included serving with the Cedar Rapids Police Department, as Chief of Police for Oxford Junction, with the Clive Police Department, and finally on the Des Moines Police Force, joining in 1998, and achieving the rank of Sergeant in 2006. He said it was his goal to have a positive impact on his corner of the world. Always level headed with an intact sense of humor, he was well-suited to serve his community and well-liked among the public and his fellow law enforcement family.