Sgt. James K. Smith: December 10, 1969-April 9, 2021

December 10, 1969-April 9, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-James K. Smith, 51, of Independence, IA died Friday, April 9, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty with the Iowa State Patrol.

Jim was born on December 10, 1969 in Cedar Rapids, IA the son of Everett and Mary (Milder) Smith. He was a 1988 graduate of LaSalle High School in Cedar Rapids. Jim went on to study Criminology at Kirkwood Community College and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1992. He worked as a security guard and later as a counselor at Four Oaks in Bertram, IA.

On August 14, 1993 Jim married Kathryn J. Glanz at the St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Together they had two amazing children, Zander and Jazlyn Smith.

On December 10, 1993, Jim graduated with the 19th Basic Department of Public Safety Academy. Jim and Kathy lived in Fairfield, IA for a few years, before making their home in Independence, IA in 1996. Jim was stationed with the Iowa State Patrol District #10 out of Oelwein, IA. In 1994, Jim became a member of the Tactical Team for the Iowa State Patrol. He served with this team for twenty-six years and led them for five. His team, brothers and sisters in blue, were a part of his family.