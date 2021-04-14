Sgt. James K. Smith: December 10, 1969-April 9, 2021

December 10, 1969-April 9, 2021
INDEPENDENCE-James K. Smith, 51, of Independence, IA died Friday, April 9, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty with the Iowa State Patrol.
Jim was born on December 10, 1969 in Cedar Rapids, IA the son of Everett and Mary (Milder) Smith. He was a 1988 graduate of LaSalle High School in Cedar Rapids. Jim went on to study Criminology at Kirkwood Community College and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1992. He worked as a security guard and later as a counselor at Four Oaks in Bertram, IA.
On August 14, 1993 Jim married Kathryn J. Glanz at the St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Together they had two amazing children, Zander and Jazlyn Smith.
On December 10, 1993, Jim graduated with the 19th Basic Department of Public Safety Academy. Jim and Kathy lived in Fairfield, IA for a few years, before making their home in Independence, IA in 1996. Jim was stationed with the Iowa State Patrol District #10 out of Oelwein, IA. In 1994, Jim became a member of the Tactical Team for the Iowa State Patrol. He served with this team for twenty-six years and led them for five. His team, brothers and sisters in blue, were a part of his family.
Jim was a member of Jesup Bible Fellowship. He served God on the Elder board and through lessons to the congregation and youth groups. He also was a member of the praise team; where he played the drums to worship the Lord. Jim’s devotion led him to spend time studying the Bible daily.
Quality time with his family was most important to Jim. He made them laugh every second of every day, and the memories of wheezing until their lungs hurt will be cherished forever.
Jim will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He was an upholder of justice, a loving husband and father, a comedian, a humble man of God, and a superhero. To this day, nobody has seen Batman and Jim in the same room.
Jim is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Kathy Smith, Independence, IA, his children, Zander and Jazlyn, mother and stepfather Mary and Tom Akin, Cedar Rapids, IA, a brother Jeff Smith, Wylie, TX, a sister Michelle “Mouse” Suchomel, father and mother-in-law, John and Cindy Glanz, two sisters-in-law, Annie (William) Builta, and Debbie (Andy) Van Ommeran, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many extended family members, and his brothers and sisters in blue.
He is preceded in death by his father, Everett Smith, and his grandparents, Ralph and Mary “Bert” Milder and John and Elsie Smith.
Visitation will be from 3 PM until 8 PM on Thursday April 15, 2021 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence, IA. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Independence High School Gymnasium. Pastors Matt Perez, Zane Hall, and Paul Heppner will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to the Official Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith Memorial Fund at BankIowa 230 1st St E Independence, IA 50644.
This obituary does not fully describe our man of God. Jim Smith lived his life with integrity and morality serving Jesus as his Lord and Savior – he was the “Real Deal!” We are sure that when Jim met God in heaven, he heard a proud, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamily center.com under obituaries.
