DENVER-Seth Sanderson, 40, of Denver, died on Friday, July 23, 2021 as the result of an auto accident. Seth was born on Oct. 3, 1980 in Waterloo, son of Jeff Sanderson & Bobette (Amo) Aries. Seth graduated from Tripoli High School in 1999. He continued his education at Ellsworth Community College. He had worked as a power washer at Unverferth Mfg for over 15 years. Seth was an avid sports fan, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes & Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed going to Iowa Wrestling meets and watching WWE on television. Seth always looked forward to attending concerts. Family was everything to him and he was known to be a protector. He was typically shy & quiet but knew when to stand up for what he believed in. Survived by his mom, Bobette (Charles) Aries; dad, Jeff (Nancy) Sanderson both of Cedar Falls; brother, Chip Sanderson of Denver; paternal grandma, Alice Sanderson of Tripoli; stepsiblings, Jesse Ray, Johnny Ray, Adam Aries, Andy Aries, Dutch Spooner, Brandi Loomis, Kristi Fanning, Deis Ray, Darla Spooner, Misty Spooner, Bobbie Spooner & Bridgette Graham. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary & Warren Amo and paternal grandpa, Gordan Sanderson. Memorials to the family. Funeral Services: 10:30 am on Thurs., July 29, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: 3:00—7:00 pm on Wed., July 28, 2021 at Kearns. Burial: Garden of Memories. www.KearnsFuneralService.com