WATERLOO -- Howard G. "Rick" Ricketts, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 30, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Sacred Heart Church, with interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo; visitation for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; memorials to Sacred Heart Church; condolences left at dbq209d2@dbqarch.org.
