PARKERSBURG — Luis (Louie) E. Cox, 53, of Parkersburg and Savannah, Ga., died Oct. 7 cancer at home. A Celebration of Life event will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Legend Trail Golf Course in Parkersburg. Memorials in lieu of flowers or gifts may be directed to the family at: 908 Grant St., Parkersburg, IA 50665. An APHS Dollars for Scholars scholarship will be funded in Louie’s honor.

