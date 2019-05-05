{{featured_button_text}}
INDEPENDENCE -- William E. Shafer, 90, of Independence, died Thursday, May 2, at Lexington Estate in Independence; services 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the White Funeral Home, (319) 334-2595, with burial in Wilson Cemetery, both in Independence; visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, at the funeral home; condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.

