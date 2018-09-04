Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CRESCO -- William "Bill" J. Martinek, 80, of Cresco, died at home Sunday, Sept. 2; services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery, both in Cresco; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 4, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Cresco, (563) 547-3501, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; condolences left at www.Hindthudekfuneralhomes.com.

William Martinek
