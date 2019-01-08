Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- William “Bill” Davis, 76, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Sunday, Jan. 6; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, (319) 444-2240; visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home; burial will take place in Garden of Memories, Waterloo, at a later date; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.

