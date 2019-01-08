WATERLOO -- William “Bill” Davis, 76, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Sunday, Jan. 6; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, (319) 444-2240; visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home; burial will take place in Garden of Memories, Waterloo, at a later date; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.