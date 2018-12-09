Try 1 month for 99¢
SUMNER -- Wilbur A. Howard, 90, of Sumner, died Friday, Dec. 7, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation 3 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 9, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services at the church; memorials may be made in Wilbur’s name to St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Wilbur A. Howard
