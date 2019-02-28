Try 3 months for $3
NEW clip art death

ALLISON -- Wayne H. Wiegmann, 84, of Allison, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the St. James Lutheran Church, Allison; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Allison, (641) 456-3232, with burial in the Allison Cemetery in Allison.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Wayne H. Wiegmann
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments