SUMNER -- Wayne Albert Lienau, 85, of Sumner, died at home Saturday, Aug. 18, of lung cancer; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Peace United Church of Christ, Fredericksburg, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery with military rites by the Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner; visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, (563) 237-6212; visitation continues an hour before services at the church; condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Wayne A. Lienau
