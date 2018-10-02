NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Wayne Arthur Gross, 95, of Waterloo, died, Sunday, Sept. 30, at Bridges Senior Living; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard; visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 3 p.m. Legion of Mary rosary; visitation also one hour before services Saturday at the church; memorials may be directed to the family.

