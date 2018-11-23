Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO -- Warren Ledtje Sr., 88, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Nov. 20; services 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation one hour before services at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.

