 WATERLOO -- Warren R. Harden, 91, of Illinois, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Sept. 1, in Normal, Ill., of natural causes; memorial services at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, Ill.; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Calvert and Metzler Memorial Homes Home, Bloomington, (309) 828-2415; condolences and obituary at www.calvertmemorial.com.

Warren Harden
