WATERLOO -- Ward Williams, 82, of Whitewater, Kan., formerly of Waterloo, died Dec. 30, 2018, at Wheat State Manor in Whitewater; graveside services 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo; Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146.

the life of: Service Notice: Ward Williams
