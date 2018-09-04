Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO -- Walter J. Brockway, 89, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 3, in Harpers Ferry of natural causes; services 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, 233-3146, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation for an hour before services at Kearns; memorials to the family.

Walter J. Brockway
