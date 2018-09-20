Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS -- Vornese Givhan, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Pinnacle Specialty Care; services are pending with Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 233-3146.

Vornese Givhan
