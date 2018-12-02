GREENE -- Virginia Lee Shook, 83, of Greene, died Thursday, Nov. 29, at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City; Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at the First Presbyterian Church, Greene, with burial at a later date in Wisconsin; visitation for an hour before the service at the church; Retz Funeral Home, Greene, (641) 823-4457, is assisting the family; memorials directed to the Virginia Shook Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 614, Greene 50636; condolences at www.retzfh.com.
