DYSART -- Violet Mae Fleshner, 88, of Dysart, died at home Sunday, March 3; services 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Westview Cemetery in La Porte City; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at La Porte City Funeral Home, La Porte City, and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church; memorials may be directed to Prairie Lakes Church, 1907 Viking Road, Cedar Falls 50613 or Cedar Valley Hospice, PO Box 2880, Waterloo 50704; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

