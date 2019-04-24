CEDAR FALLS -- Viola R. Reimer, 90, of Cedar Falls, died at home Monday, April 22; memorial services 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls with visitation for an hour before the service; private inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525, is assisting the family; memorials directed to the church, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Melvin and Viola Reimer Endowed Scholarship Fund in Education at UNI; condolences left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
