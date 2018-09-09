Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CLARKSVILLE -- Viola Caroline Reints, 98, of Clarksville, died Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clarksville, of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Monday Sept. 10, at St. John Lutheran Church of Christ, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville; visitation will be 4 to 7 today, Sept. 9, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Clarksville, 278-4245, and for one hour before services at the church; memorials to the family; condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.

Viola C. Reints
