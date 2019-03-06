Try 3 months for $3
CEDAR FALLS -- Velma R. Flaucher-Falck, 84, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Oelwein, died Sunday, March 3, at the Western Home in Cedar Falls; services have been changed to 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the First Baptist Church, Oelwein, with burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein; visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church; memorials may be directed in her name to the First Baptist Church of Oelwein; Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, (319) 283-4922; condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

