NEW HAMPTON -- Val Frey, 57, of New Hampton, died Friday, Aug. 17, at home; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Hampton, with burial at a later date in her hometown, Audubon; visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Hampton, and will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; Conway-Markham Funeral Home of New Hampton is assisting the family; memorials to Trinity Lutheran Youth Fund or the family for a scholarship to be given to a STEM graduating senior from Denver High School in Val’s name; condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
