CEDAR FALLS -- Timothy F. “Tim” Schlicht, 53, of Van Nuys (Los Angeles), Calif., formerly of Sac City, died Friday, Dec. 21, at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, Calif.; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138, with burial in Hudson Cemetery; visitation will be for one hour before services at the funeral home; memorial fund will be established by the family on Tim’s behalf; local survivor is his father, Larry Schlicht, of Cedar Falls; condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.