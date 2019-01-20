Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Timothy F. “Tim” Schlicht, 53, of Van Nuys (Los Angeles), Calif., formerly of Sac City, died Friday, Dec. 21, at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, Calif.; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138, with burial in Hudson Cemetery; visitation will be for one hour before services at the funeral home; memorial fund will be established by the family on Tim’s behalf; local survivor is his father, Larry Schlicht, of Cedar Falls; condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com

Timothy F. "Tim" Schlicht
