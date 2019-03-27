Try 3 months for $3
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Thomas M. "T-Bone" Keane, 62, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 20, in Ohio; services pending. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, is in charge of arrangements; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Thomas M. "T-Bone" Keane
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments