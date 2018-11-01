Try 1 month for 99¢
EVANSDALE -- Theresa M. Buchheit, 57, of Evansdale, died at home Monday, Oct. 29; services 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at the First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls; visitation will be from 11 a.m. until services Monday at the church; memorials may be directed to the family; White Funeral Home, Jesup, 827-3695; condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.

