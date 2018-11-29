Try 1 month for 99¢
EVANSDALE -- Theodore R. Larrew, 82, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, 233-3146, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo, with full military honors accorded by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the U.S. Air Force Honor Detail; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, and for an hour before services Saturday at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Theodore R. Larrew
