WATERLOO -- Theodore Allen Ross, 26, of Waterloo, formerly of Hudson, died at home Thursday, Feb. 7; services 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, 232-3235, preceded by visitation from 1 to 3 p.m.; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

Theodore A. Ross
