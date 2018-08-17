Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

READLYN -- The Rev. Robert Clifford Browne, 76, of Waterloo, formerly of Readlyn, died Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo; services are pending with Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: The Rev. Robert Clifford Browne
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments