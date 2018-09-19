Subscribe for 33¢ / day
READLYN -- The Rev. Robert “Bob” C. Browne, 76, of Waterloo, formerly of Readlyn, died Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo; Celebration of Life services 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with fellowship to follow; memorials in lieu of flowers to the Wounded Warrior Project or to the church of donor's choice; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, is in charge of arrangements.

