INDEPENDENCE -- Tamara Marie “Tammy” (Regenold) Kleitsch, 59, of Monona, died at home Sunday, Nov. 25; celebration of life 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Huckleberry’s Restaurant in Prairie du Chien, Wis.; Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, (563) 539-2170.

the life of: Service Notice: Tamara M. “Tammy” Kleitsch
