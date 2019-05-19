{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Sydney Sue Shimp McBride, 66, of Waterloo, died Feb. 24; celebration of life 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Evansdale AMVETS.

