ALLISON -- Sue Schrage, 65, of Allison, died Wednesday, April 3, at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn.; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison; visitation 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 7, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Allison, (641) 456-3232, with burial in the Allison Cemetery in Allison.

Sue Schrage
