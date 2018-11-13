Try 1 month for 99¢
APLINGTON -- Stephen John White, 71, of Aplington, formerly Dubuque, died Saturday, Nov. 10; Celebration of Life on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, with a short service at 5 p.m. and open house to follow until 7 p.m.; Catholic Mass at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Worthington, with burial in the church cemetery, followed by social hour at the Worthington Community Center; Sietsema Funeral Home, Ackley, (641) 847-2333, is assisting the family.

Stephen J. White
