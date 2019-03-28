Try 3 months for $3
WINTHROP -- Stella Teel, 98, of Winthrop, died Monday, March 25; services 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Church of Christ United, Winthrop, with burial at a later date in Columbus City Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Fawcett Funeral Home in Winthrop, (319) 935-3327, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church; condolences at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.

