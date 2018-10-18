Try 1 month for 99¢
DUMONT -- Shirley Ann Lindaman, 79, of Dumont, died Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Dumont Reformed Church in Dumont; visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Dumont, (641) 456-3232, with burial in Dumont Cemetery; condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

Shirley A. Lindaman
