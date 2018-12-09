Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

CRESCO -- Sheri Conlan, 68, of Cresco, died Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Evans Memorial Home in Cresco; celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Lindstrom Funeral Home, Cresco, (563) 547-2323; visitation 2-6 p.m. today, Dec. 9, at the funeral home and for one hour before services; private family burial will take place at a later date.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Sheri Conlan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments