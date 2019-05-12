{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Sheldon Scott Fox, 50, of Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 7, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines; inurnment will be at later date.

Celebrate
Sheldon S. Fox
